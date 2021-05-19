Jennifer Lopez remembers the time with Ben Affleck while Ale Rodriguez saves her a place at the table

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have a lot to say about the end of their romance, especially after the singer was caught on vacation in Montana with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck. However, neither of them have made direct comments about what happens in this love triangle; Instead, they choose to send signals through social media, or at least that’s what their fans speculated after seeing their most recent posts.

With a nod to the past – especially to 2002, when Bennifer was on top – Jennifer Lopez proudly posted a collage of her favorite videos to remember her favorite album: This Is Me… Then. In the clip that can be seen on his social networks, he adds a part of Jenny from the Block, a video in which Ben Affleck participated almost 20 years ago.





But Jennfier might not be paying attention to that detail, according to what she wrote next to the video: “All my albums are very special to me, but This is me … Then it is my favorite album the ones I have done … until now! I know many of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers who helped him get back on the album charts AGAIN after 19 years … here’s a little #TBT ✨💕 # ThisIsMeThen ”, she noted happy with how her audience has listened to her again despite the passage of time.

At that time, as now, JLo and Ben Affleck were in the headlines. And in the video there are several shots of the couple’s personal life, such as when they are photographed in a restaurant, in which at first he seems to make her cry, only to reveal that he only had garbage in his eye. Behind the scenes, Bennifer They were very happy for this special participation, even more so because they gave a speech about what they lived with the presence of the paparazzi.

Alex Rodriguez and the photo with his daughters

While Jennifer Lopez makes a special nod to the past with her music, Alex Rodriguez seems to miss the family life she had formed with her. The ex-baseball player published a photograph with his daughters Her Y Natasha at dinner time. And although it is a most tender image between father and daughters, there was a detail that attracted attention.

