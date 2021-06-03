Jennifer Lopez remembers the moment her life changed forever: On The 6



Jennifer Lopez remembers one of the most important moments of her life: On The 6.

Photo: Scott Gries / ImageDirect. / Getty Images

Even being in the eye of the hurricane for his private life, Jennifer Lopez recalled one of the most important moments of his life and that changed it forever: the launch of his album On The 6 in 1999. The diva put aside the dilemma in which her heart could be found, now that she seems to be in love with her ex Ben Affleck and after the separation from whoever was until very recently her fiancé, Alex Rodríguez, to celebrate the first and most important of your achievements.

June 1 is always a happy day for me! It was the day that I released my debut album On The 6. Changed my life forever … Took me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and to all of you Thank you for being with me until today! ! I love you so much!!!! Let me know which song is your favorite on the album, “he posted on his Instagram account Jennifer Lopez.

On The 6 was the album with which JLo became known on a musical level in 1999. Immediately, everyone was captivated by the style of “The Bronx Diva”And in a short time I was already in the top of the Billboard charts and there it remained for 5 months. One of the album’s greatest hits was “Waiting For Tonight”, a song that still plays on radio stations and even in nightclubs. The name of the disc is due to the New York Subway Line 6, the section that Jennifer Lopez made was The Bronx – Manhattan, where she worked at that time.

There is no doubt that in these 22 years a lot of fabric has been cut in the musical career of Alex Rodriguez’s ex since then, but he still remembers him fondly and giving him the place he deserves in his musical career.

As for the heart, the company of his also ex Ben Affleck seems to be making her very happy and that he still enjoys it very much. They no longer hide from the press and even displays of affection have been given in front of the paparazzi.

For his part, ARod continues to throw hints on Instagram trying to find serenity, in addition to resuming his single social life. Few nights ago He was seen surrounded by beautiful women, especially a blonde. It remains to be seen if the former NY Yankees player also shows signs of giving himself another chance on matters of the heart.