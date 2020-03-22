– Jennifer Lopez remembers Selena Quintanilla with an emotional video

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez recalled on her Instagram the almost 25 years (March 31) of the murder of the Mexican-American singer Selena and the 23 years of the debut of the film (March 21, 1997) that she starred over the queen of Tex-Mex and that the catapulted to fame.

J-Lo shared an emotional video recalling scenes from the movie and scenes from Selena Quintanilla’s life:

“Join me today at #CelebrandoSelena. I can’t believe 23 years have passed since this amazing movie was released and 25 years since his death. Selena was an inspiration to me and I was very lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie was truly an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. Please share the memories of Selena and the movie with me, ”she wrote.

Selena was shot dead by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, for embezzlement of funds in their companies. She wanted to simulate an assault.

Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison in 1995, but has the possibility of obtaining parole in 2025.