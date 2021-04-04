Jennifer López remembers her sensual video with William Levy

Jennifer Lopez recalled on Instagram the famous music video for his song “I’m Into You”, in which William Levy, the protagonist of the new version of the telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer”, starred as his romantic interest.

More than two million people reproduced the publication of “The Diva of the Bronx” on Instagram, while the official video of this topic, on YouTube, exceeds 308 million views. Before the publication of JLo on the social network, some fans of the singer They recognize that both she and William Levy do not age.

JLo today continues to reap successes on a musical level. Although in recent years it has focused a large part of its energy on diversifying its products, to the point that it is already in the beauty market and a year it releases at least one film for Hollywood. With his music he dares to carry out different projects and collaborates with the most popular artists in the industry.

His last collaboration was with Maluma, with whom she released two musical themes, and who also works with her on one of her latest romantic comedies. “Pa´Ti and” Lonely “ are the songs he shared with the Colombian. “Marry me” is the film in which this pair will share credits on the big screen. Prior to “Maluma Baby” Jennifer López made a collaboration with Bad Bunny, with the theme “You liked me.”

Levy for his part, since that 2011, has also grown at the labor and business level. He has participated in several Anglo-Saxon films and series, among these: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and the series “Star”.

This year, on the other hand, he returns to soap operas with one of the most beloved and successful stories on the small screen, a Colombian “hit” that he starred in 1994. Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker.

The story with Levy will return to television through the Telemundo network and next to Levy will be Carmen Villalobos as the villain and Laura Londoño as the protagonist along with William, who in the past starred in successful telenovelas such as “Sortilegio”, “Beware of the Angel” and “Triumph of Love”.

