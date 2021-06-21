Jennifer Lopez prepares sci-fi thriller for Netflix

Emma McIntyre / AMA2020Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce ‘Atlas’, a science fiction thriller directed by Brad Peyton The film is part of the agreement that the actress and singer has signed with Netflix to produce content aimed at promoting the role of women in the industry.

The actress and singer announced a few months ago the signing of an agreement with Netflix to produce content focused on giving prominence, in front of and behind the cameras, to women. And we already know what will be the first title that Jennifer Lopez will bring to the platform. This is ‘Atlas’, a science fiction thriller directed by Brad Peyton (‘The Exterminator’. ‘Project Rampage’). The film will be set in a harrowing future in which an artificial intelligence soldier discovers that the only way to end the war is to end humanity. But what is not expected is to meet a woman who will do everything possible to prevent his exterminating plans.

“To have the opportunity to direct Jennifer as the lead in this movie is a dream come true. I know he will bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity that we all admire in his work. “, has declared the director.

The project joins two others that Jennifer has already confirmed with Netflix. ‘The Mother’, action tape directed by Niki Caro (‘Mulan’); and ‘The Cipher’, which will bring Isabella Maldonado’s novel to the big screen. In addition, we will see her with the singer Maluma and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, and in ‘Shotgun Wedding’, with Josh Duhamel and Sonia Braga.

