Jennifer Lopez prepares her move to Los Angeles, where she will be closer to Ben Affleck

In the new opportunity that he has found with his ex Ben affleck, Jennifer Lopez He wants to eliminate the complications of a long-distance relationship, as he plans to move to Los Angeles, where he will be closer to the actor.

People close to the actress told the E! that she will soon leave her home in Miami because she plans to settle in California, a few months after canceling her engagement to Alex Rodríguez.

“She will be between Los Angeles and the Hamptons this summer, but Los Angeles will be her base. She is excited about a new beginning and with BenHe’s even looking for schools for his children in the fall, ”shared a source.

According to her friends, the protagonist of the film Wall Street Scammers is delighted with her reunion with Affleck and does not take it as something casual.

“She’s crazy about Ben, he pampers her with love, he’s very witty and charming. He is a man among men, she finds him so attractive and strong, so much that she wants something long term, see his future with him“, Said another source of JLo Beauty to the portal.

Since they were seen in early May, the couple has stopped hiding their happiness after getting back together 17 years after their breakup.

Just a week ago the couple was seen on a date to which the “On The Floor” interpreter invited her manager, Benny Medina, and film producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

“Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren’t ashamed to be affectionate, he looked great and he seemed so happy. She too, he kept leaning towards him.

“Also, he mixed well with his friends and seemed very comfortable talking to them and chatting. They all laughed a lot and had a great time, “said a witness at the dinner.

BY: Pedro Ángel