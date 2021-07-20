Jennifer Lopez poses without wearing anything under her bodysuit | AP

The beautiful singer and actress Hollywood Jennifer Lopez managed to surprise her fans, but not on her own, she appeared in a Photo in which she is wearing only one white bodysuit, without wearing anything underneath it, which is immediately noticeable.

It is likely that on more than one occasion we have seen on your own social networks, content where it appears using white garments, so it is understood that this color is constantly present in its content and some important magazine covers.

The same happened with said photograph of the Instagram celebrity and celebrity, where she was posing for the cover of Complex magazine which is based in New York, which by the way was founded by fashion designer Marc Milecofsky.

Jennifer Lopez She has excelled in various areas of art, not only in music, but also in acting and now also in fashion, it seems that she is always looking for how to revolutionize herself for that reason today she is a businesswoman not only in fashion, but also she is with her skin care line and she is also a perfumer.

In addition to the areas in which the singer and performer of “I’m Real“She has also become an expert model, having posed for thousands of photographers over the course of her 35-plus-year career, so it’s no surprise that she knows her best angles very well.

In the photo that was shared on Instagram, she appears wearing this flirty and striking bodysuit with long sleeves and quite pronounced “V” neck, in the image she is seen posing in a very discreet way, but at the same time flirtatious, there is no doubt that JLo She knows how to use her curves to her advantage and that’s why she decided to turn her hips a little to get attention.

However, what attracted attention was not precisely his pose and not his outfit, but it could be perfectly noticed that he was not wearing anything under his garment, surely this is what his fans liked the most when they saw the number of the magazine where he appeared posing.

The publication was shared on January 23, 2015, through a Twitter account, it would not be a surprise if she herself has shared this content on her own Twitter account and even Instagram, because she usually shares this type of photos to give it more publicity, something that has been working perfectly.

Especially since Jennifer Lopez currently has 3,123 publications on Instagram, on Twitter you cannot have an exact count of the publications that have been made, only the data of the date on which users joined the application is shared, in the case of the singer did so in October 2009.

Whenever the interpreter of “On The Floor“Launching a new project tends to give it the greatest possible promotion through its social networks, the clearest example we have is its most recent single titled”Change the step“, which he did in collaboration with the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Jennifer Lopez has infested her social networks with advertising, parts of the video and photo alluding to her new material.

She does the same with her magazine covers, so it would not be a novelty that in the one that appears in Complex we find her on her Instagram thousands in thousands of publications behind her account.