Jennifer Lopez He has returned to quarantine after escaping to the gym last Thursday and is now enjoying a family volleyball game.

Alex Rodriguez He shared the video and this shows the skills of the Bronx diva, who this time decided not to wear leggings, because in the reproduction she is seen wearing a pair of white jeans.

View this post on Instagram Family time 🏐❤️ #shabbatshalom A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 3, 2020 at 4:56 pm PDT

The last time JLo appeared in the garden of her house, she enjoyed the attentions of little Max, who treats her like a queen.

View this post on Instagram We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good… 😊 #StaySafe #familytime A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 18, 2020 at 11:10 am PDT

But the last appearance of Jennifer López on her Instagram account was through the stories of the network where she wears a sexy set of pink lingerie, along with the image clarified that she has been around for 18 days in quarantine, despite the fact that the paparazzi she was caught outside a gym recently. Here the image.

Alexa Dellanos works her buttocks with a white bikini and thong

Danna García shares videos of her transfer to the hospital by COVID-19 and confirms damage to the lungs

With water and pepper Adamari López and Toni teach Alaïa what a virus is and the importance of soap

.