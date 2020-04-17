Jennifer López, new evidence of infidelity of Alex Rodríguez would end wedding plans | Instagram

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez you might not see your dream come true to link your life to that of Alex Rodriguez since new tests he received could confirm infidelity on the part of the former baseball player.

The “Diva of the Bronx” her fiancé Alex Rodriguez They have stopped the wedding plans due to confinement by the Covid 19, however, the artist received new evidence that assures that the former baseball player would have been unfaithful to her.

Says the saying that when the river sounds it is because it carries water and it is not the first time that the singer reaches it rumors that her fiancé is not what she expects.

On the other hand, new tests could change the singer’s mind since a former collaborator of the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez He is willing to prove to the artist that her future husband was unfaithful to his wife.

Jose Canseco A former MLB player is back to controversy after last year uncovered the alleged relationship between his ex-wife Jessica and Alex Rodriguez.

On the occasion of Easter, Canseco shared a message on Twitter sparking all the controversy again

Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodríguez.

Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez – Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)

April 12, 2020

The news circulated a few days after it was known that the singer and the former baseball player engaged in marriage.

Despite the revelation of Canseco It generated a great controversy, the interpreter of “On the Floor” did not take into account the speculations and did the opposite of what was expected since she defended her commitment and in a program JLO the voices fell silent with the following message:

I mean, it doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is. I know who (Alex) is. He knows who I am. We are happy.

For his part, the former couple of Canseco He also denied his words, claiming that they were false accusations and that he simply maintained a friendship for many years with Rodriguez.

Apparently, the rival of loves of Alex Rodriguez he is willing to discover the whole truth and supposedly unmask the also former player.

Recently the former athlete of Cuban origin shared another twitter where he asks the singer if you want to see the truth with your own eyes, call a number.

Jennifer Lopez, I have something to show you for your eyes, only you will not regret it, contact Morgan “Could it be that this time the singer will take you at your word?

