The singer and her fiancé, the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, have hired the JP Morgan bank to raise capital and to be able to acquire in property the New York Mets. The baseball team that aspires to buy Jennifer Lopez It is one of the largest in the United States.

The Wilpon family, which acquired the New York Mets in 2002 for 391 million of dollarsannounced in December that they were negotiating to sell 80 percent of their shares for $ 2.6000, about € 2.4 billion. Although the condition then imposed was that of retaining control of the team for the first five years, the agreement was not finally closed, so they are now planning an auction sale without preconditions.

The main rival of J. Lo and Alex Rodríguez in the bid for the New York Mets it is Steve Cohen. Since the couple’s net worth, $ 700 million, is less than that of the American investor, the collaboration of the partners that can be obtained through JP Morgan, will be key to know if they can buy the American baseball equipment.

What is clear is that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez “they are very seriousBy the New York Mets. This was confirmed by the latter during his interview on The Tonight Show: “If the opportunity arose, I would make it safe” “Maybe you can buy them with me. I will need a partner“Alex Rodriguez laughed at Jimmy Fallon.

Jennifer López, who had a great success with her song ‘The Ring’, managed to get Alex Rodríguez to ask her in 2019. The former baseball player gave the singer a ring of a a million dollars. Although the couple’s wedding was scheduled for 2020, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus. However, this has not disrupted the plans for Jennifer Lopez and of Alex Rodriguez to get hold of New York Mets.