Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most talented and sensual producers, entrepreneurs, dancers and singers in the artistic world, with her amazing outfits that drive Alex Rodríguez crazy leaves proof that he knows how to waste sensuality with each garment he uses, however today we are going to tell you about his beauty secrets.

On her social networks JLo shows how well she knows how to put on makeup and if you want to look as good as she does today we are going to leave you some tips that can be learned. Take note of what her makeup looks like.

1. Contour

The singer is distinguished by having very fine physical features and these make them more evident thanks to the contour it uses. With a dark and light base apply the contouring technique on his cheekbones, nose and forehead. This is to apply marked base lines and then blend them to make the face more refined.

2. Eyebrows and eyes

To have perfect eyebrows the best technique is start from the inside out and highlight them very well, on the other hand, always try use golden shadow well this color it looks great on your skin. This gives a not very loaded but elegant effect.

3. Lipstick

In the style of Kylie Jenner, JLo makes her lips fuller using a pencil to highlight the lines of her lips, it always has to be the same color as the lipstick so that make more volume.

4. The grand finale

Finally it all ends placing illuminator on his nose, forehead, chin and cheekbones. This makes when taking pictures show a sensational shine.

