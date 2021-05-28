Jennifer Lopez leans on Marc Anthony after Ben Affleck’s return to Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez shares a lunch with her ex-husband in Miami, while Ben Affleck takes up his responsibilities as a father in Los Angeles.

The short-lived Bronx diva enjoyed a few days of pure love and romance with her new / old boy, Ben Affleck, at their Miami mansion after surprising fans with the news that Bennifer was back.

But apparently something is not quite right in Jennifer’s life and for that reason she met for lunch with her ex-husband and father of her children, Marc Anthony, with whom she maintains an excellent friendship despite their separation.

Sporting a sporty set of lilac top and leggings and Hermes Birkin clutch bag in white and tan crocodile, Jennifer arrived at the restaurant for her date.

During lunch Marc watched her carefully while Jennifer seemed to confess what was happening with her love life.

In mid-April of this year, Jlo confirmed the end of his relationship with Alex Rodirguez, quite a surprise since in addition to having formed a beautiful assembled family, they had several businesses in common. Rumor has it that the reason for the split was a hoax on his part with actress Madison LeCroy.

The baseball star must be very sorry, not only for losing Jennifer, but also because the mother of two turned the page much faster than we imagined.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

It didn’t take long for the candidates to appear, and the first was her ex-boyfriend of more than 17 years Ben Affleck. The lovers who used to lavish love and glamor on the red carpets ended in 2004. Ben later said that press pressure and the poor treatment Jennifer received was one of the main reasons why they ended their relationship. These words left open the possibility of thinking that love had not ended.

But Ben is not the only suitor, rapper P Diddy also showed signs of being interested in resuming his romance with Jlo when he shared an image of both on his Instagram account with #TBT. This trend used among social media platforms invites users to post an image that generates nostalgia on Thursdays, from a different time in their life, accompanied by the hashtag #TBT or #ThrowbackThursday.

Could it be that Jennifer will be in doubt between Ben and P Diddy? Will Marc join this fight to regain Jlo’s love?