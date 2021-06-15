Jennifer Lopez kisses with Ben Affleck in front of her children

. Jennifer López kisses with Ben Affleck in front of her children and they attack her in networks

Jennifer López is in the eye of the hurricane, this time because of the way she has been managing her love life, after having ended her relationship of several years with former player Álex Rodríguez.

And it is that a paparazzi video captured in the city of Los Angeles, made the Diva of the Bronx is now word of mouth, by those fans who do not see with good eyes that the singer was kissing with her new partner, her Former fiancee of many years, actor Ben Affleck, in front of his children: Max and Emme.

In the controversial clip, the interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” is seen in a very affectionate attitude with whoever was her fiancé more than a decade ago, and then Max and Emme are seen in the same scene.

The clip was shown by the Instagram account “Escándalo”, under the message: “This is how #Ben & #Jlo were captured in Malibu, California yesterday ❤️😍 and the singer’s children were present there !!!”.

Critics of J.Lo assure that although they are nobody to get involved in the love life of the singer, they do not consider that she is sending a good message to her children, by kissing and showing off her affection and caresses in front of her children, when they have only A couple of months have passed since his relationship with Álex Rodríguez ended, who was present as the stepfather of the little ones, very active and dedicated, according to the actress herself.

“How ugly it is”, “that woman does not know how to respect her children”, “J.Lo cannot live without a man” and “what kind of example is she giving her children” were some of the messages they expressed Netizens, after seeing the paparazzi video of the kisses with Affleck.

Other followers of the New Yorker responded with fury on the artist’s own Instagram account and came out in defense of the former Yankees player and even offended his new love: “I can’t believe you go so quickly from an elegant Arod to an alcoholic, smoker and messy ”,“ Poor Alex, you never loved him and you played with him ”and“ Aha mom, you didn’t mourn him ”.

In addition to the annoyance it caused among fans to see J.Lo kissing in front of his children, others threw darts at him for not having waited a while before getting involved in a courtship, when just last February he spoke wonders of who he referred to as his “ macho ”and to whom he dedicated a sea of ​​messages screaming that he was very much in love.

On Valentine’s Day, J.Lo honored her then fiancé and said: “February is our special month… our anniversary month… We met again for the first time on February 1… the first time we dated was two days later. and since then there hasn’t been a day where we haven’t been together or talked… you make me laugh… I love your wickedly funny sense of humor… and how you always try to make every room you walk into more joyous… I love you you… you are my funny valentine ”.