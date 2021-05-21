Jennifer Lopez Just Got a Blunt Curtain Fringe

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair color, length or style? Well, I think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans (and I’m not jealous at all). Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions —and never fails to look uh-mazing.

Her go-to hair stylist, Chris Appleton, is often behind JLo’s most iconic looks, including this 90s bombshell hair — that I’ve often tried (and failed) to recreate. This time, however, Chris did something totally different with JLo’s hair … ‘Blunt curtain bangs’ and I’m not exaggerating when I say it might be my favorite of her hairstyles to date.

Keeping the rest of her caramel lengths long and straight, Chris added a diagonally-cut sweeping fringe to either side of her parting, giving that ‘curtain’ effect.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen curtain bangs make an appearance on our Insta feed. With celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Alexa Chung embracing the look, it’s a style that’s caught our attention before, thanks to its ability to softly frame the face and give a flattering boost of volume.

Don’t just take my word for it though, let’s all just take a moment to appreciate JLo and her stunning new bangs …

Anyone know if I can get Chris and Scott to pop over and give me a post-lockdown glow-up …?

Victoria Jowett Digital Beauty Director Vic is the Digital Beauty Director here at Cosmopolitan.com/UK.

