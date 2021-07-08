Jennifer Lopez is shown in her pool with nothing on top! | .

The singer Jennifer Lopez for years that became one of the most sought after and successful personalities and celebrities in the world, is currently considered one of the most beautiful and captivating women in the world as proof of the aforementioned we will share two Photos that corroborate the aforementioned.

3 hours ago Jennifer Lopez also known as JLo, Jenny from the block or the Diva from the Bronxs shared two photos on her official Instagram where she caused great commotion among her fans since her content is one of the most striking she has shared to this day.

Currently his publication has 787,805 red hearts and 6,729 comments, surprisingly these are part of a series of publications that he shared forming a puzzle type on his official Instagram account.

If you open your account from your computer, you will be able to see a single image made up of six alternated publications and tactically placed for this effect to occur.

Among the six publications that she made, we see her wearing a flirty two-piece swimsuit in her pool, worthy of her lifestyle, it is full of silver stones and fabric and precisely wearing what for millions is her best part her enormous posterior charms from the body.

In fact, of the 6 publications that he made, five of them are accompanied by more photos, in total each one has one more photo, but that was not all if you pay attention to the content that he published, in each description there is a word that makes up the phrase “Change the step video music Friday “, surely the official video can be enjoyed in two days.

Precisely in the most recent photo the beautiful businesswoman and Hollywood celebrity appears in her second photo, without wearing anything on top, in this image she is shown inside the pool, only her head and part of her shoulders are out.

Despite this, we can see that he took off the upper part of his swimsuit, which surely his followers would have liked to see, however he is covering himself a little with one of his arms.

Apart from wearing a flirty swimsuit, the pretty girlfriend of Ben affleck She is wearing various accessories that make her look like the diva that she is, she is wearing several gold rings and also earrings.

Nice landscape in sight “,” JLo, you’re beautiful “,” without a doubt the most beautiful of all “, wrote some fans.

For days that the interpreter of “On The Floor” has been promoting this new single, surprisingly much more than with other productions that she has released previously, surely this one does it in a particular way because everything indicates that it will be a melody in Spanish She has not been a singer in this language for some years, probably that is why she is excited and doing so much promotion.

In one of the second photographs that appear in this series of publications, he appears next to Rauw Alejandro, singer with whom he is collaborating for this new single.

For his part, the Puerto Rican singer and record producer, dancer and composer has also been promoting the melody but in his Instagram stories, he has not been as effusive as the American one.

Although it seems that just the publicity that the singer does is enough because she currently has more than 163 million followers on Instagram against 8.7 million respectively of Puerto Rican, surely that is enough for her.

The release of the song would be on Monday, July 5, last Monday, so you can expect the official video in two more days, it will surely exceed the expectations of its fans.