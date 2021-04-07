Jennifer López is released on TikTok, there she models her curves in black satin, kneeling on the sand

Jennifer Lopez posted a video on his TikTok account. In this one she appears posing with a satin lingerie set. On what appears to be a bodysuit, JLo wears a beige shirt. But when kneeling on the sand of the sea, you can see how the lingerie with its lace caresses the most prominent curves of the famous “Diva del Bronx”.

The video, on the other hand, is part of the photo session that she stars for InStyle magazine, where she will apparently talk about her beauty line. And it is that for a few months the actress launched her brand for skin care.

@jlo A lil BTS from my @instyle Beauty Issue May 2021 shoot ✨ @kaliuchis 💖 ♬ telepathy – Kali Uchis

It should also be remembered that it was for TikTok that it was also recorded dancing with a yellow bikini. Jennifer López exposed her entire body on her own for this platform, while dancing to the rhythm of “Astronaut In The Ocean”, by Masked Wolf. Video with which he obtained more than a million hearts in likes from his followers.

It must be said that JLo has 13 million followers on TikTok. Unlike Instagram where it has 148 million “followers”.

@jlo Sunday … ♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf

