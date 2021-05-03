Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for the Vax Live concert! | AP

For many, the simple fact of seeing the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is more exciting, especially because the energy she projects in her concerts and presentations is the same that we see in her previous preparation, she is definitely one of the stars who gives herself completely, just as she has been doing for him. concert of Vax Live.

Surely he is asking you what is this important event in which the interpreter of “will have the opportunity to participate.On The Floor“We will share it with you right away.

The “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World” is an event that aims to bring together important celebrities from both music and entertainment, in support of all vaccines against Covid-19 reaching more countries all over the world and that these are equitable.

The concert is by Global Citizen also seeks that other companies join the support so that more people have access to it, a few hours ago the news was shared that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex.

For the company it was a very good move that Harry and Meghan became the presidents of the Vax Live campaign, in order to ask for donations from the private sector in support of this event.

Recently some names of the celebrities who would be at the event were shared, without a doubt the one that attracted the most attention was precisely that of Jennifer Lopez, who has surely been preparing his presentation for the event for a long time.

A day ago JLo shared a publication where we see her as very active, although they are only photographs, we can immediately notice the energy she projects in the images, surely more than one of her admirers when seeing her felt the emotion of being able to imagine enjoying one of his concerts.

The photos Jennifer shared are three in total, in the first of them she appears in the foreground as a diva and although her outfit does not tend to be what she usually wears, she really looks the most “appetizing”.

As an outfit, she is wearing white cotton pants, remember that this is a fairly recurring color among her garments, she also wears a black top that reveals her charms and the part of her body that she likes the most, her abs, this is the same outfit for all three photos.

In the first image he is jumping, the taking of the photo was perfect because he appears just at the moment he is in the air, he is also accompanied by several dancers, something usual between his presentations.

For the second photograph it is something similar to the first, only that in this one he appears with his legs stretched out and his arms outstretched, to end with his publication he is doing a quite striking movement while his dancers are on the floor, there is no doubt that at like his past concerts, this presentation will be a success.

Other personalities that we will be seeing at the event on May 8, which by the way falls on a Saturday, will be Selena Gomez the beautiful singer will be the presenter.

Among the stars that will perform at the event giving us the sound of their melodies as well as the diva of the bronxs and Marc Anthony’s ex-wife will be: Foo Fighters, J Balvin, Eddie Veder and HER

Another thing that drew attention is that in addition to these great music celebrities, there will also be the support of other entertainment stars who will be talking about the importance of vaccines will be Sea Penn, Olivia Munn, David Letterman and so it seems that fate is bringing them closer again then Ben affleck She will also be at this event although with a different role from Jennifer Lopez.