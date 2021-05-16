Jennifer Lopez is back in action with a stunning look

Jennifer Lopez shows that despite everything that is said about her, it will never be described how spectacular and professional she is.

Despite having been involved in various personal and professional issues in recent months, Jennifer Lopez reaffirms what she has already said in some interviews: that she works like nobody else and is always thinking ahead about what she will do later.

J Lo, also known as “the diva of the Bronx”, was not only recently in Costa Rica filming some scenes of “Shotgun wedding”, The film in which she shares credits with Josh Duhamel, also has recently launched a skincare line and is always involved in projects in which she is positioned as a star.

On this occasion, Jen was captured in a project of which the details are still unknown; however, she was accompanied by stylist Rob Zangardi (who tagged Coach and accompanied a post on his Instagram with the text “That Jlo glow”) and was seen dancing to the rhythm of “Let’s get loud”, his 1999 hit; only this time, the song sounded to the beat of a Cuban band on set.

This happens a few days after Jen herself revealed on her Instagram that the favorite album she has recorded is “This is me … then”, released in 2002 and that it was launched precisely when her relationship with Ben Affleck was so established, which even includes a song dedicated to him and Affleck himself accompanied it in the video for “Jenny from the block”.

In her post, Jennifer thanked her fans for bringing “This is me… then” back onto the album charts 19 years after its release; but beyond this gesture, there are those who affirm that it was a hidden message for Ben.

In addition to wearing her impressive red dress in the session, she also appeared with this change of look in which a bucket hat with the engraved Coach logo is distinguished. Let’s not forget that after all, is a brand ambassador on an international level.

Backgrid / The Grosby Group

Jennifer seems to have turned the page quickly and even though she has been on good terms with Alex Rodríguez, the end of her relationship with the baseball player is not taking away one iota of happiness; on the contrary, she is determined to enjoy every moment and that everything she does is with her heart.