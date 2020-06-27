© Neilson Barnard

Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez it will not let the leggings fashion perish, on the contrary. Through Instagram, the singer once again promoted the beautiful designs of the Niyamasol brand.

“Back at it and ready for the weekend. @NiyamaSol ”, wrote the singer along with a selfie that is giving something to talk about, for the figure that JLo enjoys at 50 years of age.

More than three million fans liked this image and it is that in it no one could assure that the singer in 10 or 15 years more will be going through the elderly, or will become an « older adult », as everyone is now called those men and women over 60 years old.

View this post on Instagram Back at it and ready for the weekend. @NiyamaSol A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:10 pm PDT

It should be remembered that the last time fans saw JLo in a swimsuit was when he appeared with a piece from the Guess brand.

View this post on Instagram First weekend of summer #VibeCheck @Guess @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2020 at 10:48 am PDT

