Jennifer Lopez, her first great love dies David Cruz

The singer and actress Jennifer López is in mourning after the death from his ex-partner Daniel Cruz at 51 years old who was his first great love and one of the most important men in her life being her partner for almost 10 years.

Daniel passed away in the Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan due to a heart disease, as reported by E! News.

The Bronx Diva and Cruz met in the year 1984 during high school when she was 15 years of age being one year older.

They both had a relationship for almost 10 years and finished when the career Jennifer began to to flourishHe was even able to accompany her to some red carpet events.

López still has not made any comment about the sad loss.

He was kind and loving. He never clung to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his stepson who is now in the Navy. He loved the Yankees and Knicks, “said Isa, who was with him for 18 years.

As is well known, JLo has had various relationships, and after Daniel in nineteen ninety five began an engagement with actor Wesley Snipes after filming the movie together “Money train”

The first husband of the singer was Ojani Noa, whom he met when he worked as a waiter in a restaurant in Miami and they contracted marriage in the year 2007, ending a year later with a divorce.

Later he had an affair with the rapper Sean Combs and thanks to that relationship he got the nickname JLo.

his second matrimony He was with dancer Cris Judd in 2001 and ended in 2003 when he started dating Ben Affleck.

That relationship started while filming the movie. “Gigli” in the year 2002 and they started plan your wedding until I know canceled last minute in 2003 and a year after that they ended.

In the year 2004 She started an affair with Marc Anthony and they were married that same year. They had the Max cufflinks Y Emme in 2008 and after 7 years of marriage Anthony filed for divorce in 2012.

A good thing is that despite his divorce they both still have a good relationship because of their children together.

So far, Jennifer has a love relationship with Alex Rodríguez and they are close to get marry having 3 years of courtship.

Weeks ago Alex shared an emotional video for his anniversary engagement, which circulated a lot on social networks.

.