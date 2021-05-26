Jennifer Lopez has perfect skin and shows it off to everyone! | AP

The American singer of Puerto Rican descent Jennifer Lopez showed her followers her perfect skin and cute charms, proudly showed the result of her skin care line, leaving everyone more than shocked thanks to her line, because despite having 51 years old he looks much younger.

This is not the first time that he shows us part of the process that he has had as he has been using his own products, however it is always something surprising to see the perfection of the beautiful Jennifer Lopez recognized star of American entertainment.

As long as JLo He has the opportunity to promote any of his projects, whether it is music, product launches of his companies or appearances in magazines, he tends to share a little of it with his admirers.

It is usually on Instagram where Jennifer Lopez shares in a more specific way her videos promoting JLo Beauty, by means of videos or photos for publicity, on other occasions such as this one is shown a little without much production, a simple photo that simply shows her skin as is.

Of course, at 51 years of age, she cannot have totally perfect skin because the passage of time begins to show, however the interpreter of “On The Floor“It remains just as beautiful and impressive.

So much has been their impact on the Internet and their publications that they tend to have continuous reactions from their followers and other celebrity stars, who in turn have tried their own products, as is the case of Reese Whiterspoon, whom you will remember for her leading role in the movie “Legally Blonde”, who in her stories shared the gifts she had received from Lopez.

Something that perhaps has enthusiastic Internet users and potential clients of the singer, actress and businesswoman is that by trying her products herself, we could take it as something that really works by seeing the results in herself constantly.

The photo she shared was made through her stories where it seems that she is lying down, a red strip passes through her neck that could be part of a red swimsuit, they cannot distinguish anything so for the moment it will remain incognito .

We can immediately notice that her face looks beautiful because the image is a close up (a close-up) so the details of her beautiful face can be seen with the naked eye, it seems that Jennifer Lopez lacks wrinkles or expression lines. his 51 years old.

On Instagram, she shared a video where she also shows some of her products in their respective packaging as well as the inner product, there is no doubt that everything related to the singer ultimately has her brand, because even the JLo Beauty jars and tubes they are full of glamor.

One of the netizens who commented on the recent Jennifer Lopez product video, mentions that she is in love with the Hollywood star’s products, made reference to the serum, moisturizer and cleanser and that the only words to describe it were that she wanted more of everything, surely who has tried it coincides with this person.

Some of his fans are excited by the simple fact of being able to use something thrown by the ex-wife of the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony and who according to certain rumors became a partner of Ben Aflleck, although at the moment this has not been officially verified, announcement that his fans are anxiously waiting.