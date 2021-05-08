Jennifer López has no time to mourn Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez she became a single woman when she was busiest. The singer and actress was recording her new film in the Dominican Republic and then, at the end of April, she was devoted to finalizing the details of her new musical presentation, which was Vax Live.

On Instagram he shared a video of how the rehearsals went and you see a Jennifer López completely devoted to her work and her passion for music and dance. With all of the above, it seems that JLo does not have time to mourn the end of his commitment to Alex Rodriguez. And is that while some fans point out that the former player looks thinner, the “Diva from the Bronx” looks sexier.

In her posts she is also showing how sexy and beautiful she is. She is exposing the reasons why in Hollywood she is considered not only a diva, but also one of the sexiest women in the industry.

At the age of 52, JLo became a single woman again. This places her, again, in one of the most desired women. Even Ben Affleck dated this successful woman again.

