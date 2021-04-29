Jennifer Lopez has been seen in public again after separating from A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez may be lucky in business, but the star has not had the same luck in love.

After strong rumors about their separation and a failed attempt to reconcile, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez ended their relationship and confirmed the news through a press release.

Since then, J Lo had not appeared publicly, until just a few days ago, in which she was seen totally carefree, wearing an impeccable white sports outfit and without noticeable traces of sadness or regret after her breakup.

True to her custom, she took with her a personalized thermos with glitter, to stay hydrated during her sports practice with which she has sculpted her enviable figure.

However, thinking of not being a detail as brilliant as her glass, the absence of her engagement ring was more striking, which no longer appeared on her left ring finger.

Although some media have talked about the possible doubts that the couple could have due to the fact that they share a partnership in different businesses and their children had already become very close, they were very adamant that they “function better as friends.”

Fortunately, Jennifer is not alone, since since her estrangement with Alex Rodríguez there are those who affirm that she has counted even more on the support of her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who has been watching over the mother of her children.

On top of this, Jennifer is a strong and hardworking woman who will surely overcome the situation quickly, as she is often involved in different work projects that will occupy her mind in the coming months.

During his outing, he chose comfortable shoes from Timberland in collaboration with Jimmy Choo, sunglasses from Max Mara, and his hair was a little shorter than it had recently been shown … after all, you know what they say: the cuts of hair serve to close cycles.