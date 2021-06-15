Jennifer Lopez destroyed for kissing Ben Affleck in front of her children



Jennifer Lopez is destroyed for kissing Ben Aflleck in front of her children.

Photo: Vince Bucci. / .

Despite many fans being happy because Jennifer Lopez will not cry a sea for her separation from Alex Rodriguez. The same is indignant and even They have destroyed JLO for having made out with Ben Affleck in front of his children, Emme and Max, just almost two months after having separated from the former athlete.

Many have been the weeks in which we have seen Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk and smile, something that already made the return of their relationship an open secret. But now there is a video taken by a paparazzi in which they are clearly seen kissing in Malibu, California in front of their children. Immediately after they separate and he approaches Max, Jennifer’s son with Marc Anthony, to show the couple something from a cell phone and later his sister, Emme, also came to hug her mother from behind. This made Many will point out Jennifer Lopez harshly for showing her love physically in front of her offspring.

It is clear that they are already spending time as a family and Many of the fans have been quick to launch several destructive comments towards Jennifer Lopez. First, for not having waited long enough to be seen with another couple and second, for have done this in front of their children.

“It is his life yes but with children by the side, it doesn’t go “,” Example of a mother … I don’t want a mother like that “,” Oh, not that ugly … like that either … I say that she does whatever she wants but she should take care of her children “,” Poor children … that’s fine that she cannot be without a male, but that does not mean that she has to take him to her children ”,“ They are already used to seeing her with many and they don’t care about them anymore ”and“ Poor children see the mother change her husband like changing pants … you can see that it is first a woman than a mother ”, were some of the comments that could be read at least from the Instagram account of escandalo_o, who were among the first to post the video.

Certainly Jennifer Lopez She almost always travels with her little ones wherever she goes and also, we don’t know when the separation between her and Alex Rodriguez actually happened. They announced it about two months ago, but maybe that breakup has more time. In fact, her ex Marc Anthony put “The Diva of the Bronx” a condition to approve of her relationship with Ben and it was simply to be happy. So, with or without children present, Jennifer Lopez has thus far proven to be a mother to match.