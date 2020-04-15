Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Maybe a few days ago her own Jennifer Lopez She openly confessed that she had no idea when she could materialize her plans to become a married woman with her beloved fiancé again. Alex Rodriguez, something understandable given the period of uncertainty that the entire planet is going through in relation to the more immediate future.

However, sources in his environment now assure that the expected link will be held as soon as, or just a few days later, that the forced confinement measures derived from the coronavirus crisis are lifted, so the time frame handled by the two lovers seems to have already gained some concretion.

“Obviously the only reason it has had to be postponed is the paralysis caused by the coronavirus. The truth is that Jennifer wants to marry Alex as soon as possible, as soon as all this is over and she can return to normalRevealed an informant in conversation with Us Weekly magazine.

That haste would also be explained by the fact that the vast majority of the wedding preparations are already “Finished” or, failing that, “paid”, so that sooner rather than later -in the most optimistic scenario over the coming months- the two lovers will formalize their marriage union in an idyllic setting in Italian geography.

