Jennifer Lopez could have sent a love message to Ben Affleck and clarified the picture for A Rod

They have told Jennifer Lopez than Alex Rodriguez is upset by the reunion that she has lived with Ben Affleck. The former player says he is even saddened by how his “Diva from the Bronx” seems to have overcome and forgotten him in the arms of another man. But JLo’s friends assure her that this does not matter to her and that she even wants to see how far this goes that she is now living with Ben.

Now, after all that has been said, it is believed that Jennifer López and A Rod’s posts on Instagram carry veiled messages for each other.

A few hours ago Jennifer López promoted her old album on Instagram “This Is Me … Then”. Production in which he shared with the public all the love he felt at that time for Ben Affleck on songs like “Dear Ben” and “Baby I Love U!”. The actor was even the star of the video “Jenny From the Block” with his beloved. For the singer, this album is, in her words, her “favorite”. Probably because on an emotional level he came to compose interesting songs.

With this, many believe that he could have made it clear to Alex Rodríguez that today Ben Affleck commands his heart, while others think that this is definitely a declaration of love for the Oscar winner.

These are the songs that are released from the album and that it is speculated were dedicated to Ben Affleck.

“Dear Ben”

“Baby I Love U!”

“Jenny From The Block”

They say that the last publication of Alex Rodríguez is dedicated to Jennifer López

