Jennifer Lopez Channels Prairie Chic in Breezy Tank & Patchwork Skirt

Jennifer Lopez’s summer-ready wardrobe is in full effect. On Saturday, the “On the Floor” singer was photographed heading out on a shopping excursion with her 13-year-old son Max Muñiz in tow. For their mother-son date, J.Lo wore a breezy ensemble that included a ruffled white crop top, a patchwork-style denim maxi skirt, and chunky-heeled brown suede ankle boots.

She accessorized the look with a suede studded bag by Valentino and retro-inspired oversized sunglasses, and she wore her hair in sleek, loose waves.

The star’s shopping trip comes after the JLo Beauty founder had a PDA-filled dinner date with her former fiancé Ben Affleck. The pair was spotted kissing while attending J.Lo’s younger sister’s 50th birthday party, also marking one of the first public outings where Ben was seen not just with J.Lo but also with her children. According to E! News, the Oscar winner has already “totally won over” J.Lo’s teenaged twins.

“Her kids really like Ben and think he’s funny and fun to be around. He’s totally won the family over with his charm, ”a source told the outlet about their dinner together. “He was asking them questions and smiling. He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family. “

