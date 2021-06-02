Jennifer Lopez celebrates the release of her album On The 6! | AFP

The singer, businesswoman and actress Jennifer Lopez excitedly shared with her followers on Instagram a video which refers to the release of his album “On The 6“on June 1, 1999.

For any celebrity who is dedicated to music will coincide with the interpreter of “On The Floor“That launching an album is surely a strong emotion, almost indescribable and even if it is thanks to this album that you launch to stardom as happened with the singer.

“On The 6” was the first album released by Jennifer LopezIf it seems a bit strange to you, the name actually has a pretty sweet story, as it was the name of the subway line in New York that JLo took every day to attend his singing classes from the Bronx to Manhattan.

This album became a resounding success, since her name was already known thanks to the fact that two years before Lopez had become the first actress to earn a million dollars for a performance, she played Selena Quintanilla in her movie in 1997 two years after his life was taken from him.

Already known and with great talent Jennifer Lopez also managed to become a famous singer, signing with Sony Music and working with great music personalities who in turn had collaborated with world-class stars such as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Destiny ‘ s Child.

Thanks to the first single “If you had my love“Its popularity began to rise like foam, between the simple ones of this album we find:

If you had my love which lasts 4:25 minutes Should´ve never which lasts 6:14 minutes Too Late which lasts 4:27 minutes Feelin´ so good which lasts 5:27 minutes Let´s get loud which lasts 3:59 minutes Could this be love which lasts 4:26 minutes Don’t love me (tropical) which lasts 5:03 minutes Waiting for tonight which lasts 4:06 minutes Open off my love which lasts 4:35 minutes Promise me you´ll try which lasts 3 : 53 minutes It’s not that serious that lasts 4:17 minutes Talk about us that lasts 4:53 minutes Don’t love me (ballad) that lasts 4:38 minutes One more night that lasts 4:05 minutes

In the publication that she made 4 hours ago, she wrote a tender message that refers to how important this album has been for her, because it changed her life forever, by the way this album became one of the favorites and more Successful as it reached number 8 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 182 thousand copies in the first week of its release alone.

Surely you know some singles that appear in the list that we shared with you recently and we are even sure that hundreds and even thousands continue to sing these melodies.

Thank you for being with me until today! Let me know what your favorite song on the album is below, “JLo wrote.

The video where we see some parts of her official videos and an interview in which she mentions that on some occasion someone asked her how she felt to go from being a young woman who traveled in the subway from Puerto Rican parents to a celebrity.

Without a doubt Jennifer Lopez has not forgotten her roots and is grateful for the support of her fans, thanks to this she managed to be where she is today, because she has always felt proud of where she comes from, despite being so successful.