Jennifer Lopez celebrates mother’s day with cute video

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother’s Day with Tender Video | AP

As a way to honor not only her mother and herself as a mother but also all women Jennifer Lopez shared a video looking not only tender but also happy and in love, to celebrate the Mother’s day, next May 10.

This publication is one of the most recent that he has made on his official Instagram account, the beautiful celebrity had the great idea of ​​doing a photo shoot with his mother and daughter Emme.

With this session she showed that she is not only the perfectionist woman, businesswoman, artist, actress, dancer and singer but also an extremely loving mother who is fun and fresh, but at the same time fragile and tender when it comes to her own mom.

The video Jennifer Lopez He shared it nine hours ago on his official Instagram account where more than 152 million followers can see it and enjoy it as long as they want, although so far only approximately 572 thousand fans have played the video, also having more than 5,000 comments.

This Mother’s Day we celebrate all the super moms who encourage us to be, “wrote JLo.

Also read: Ready to be a mom! Natti Natasha shares beautiful photos

What we immediately notice in the scenes is that there is immediate promotion of the beauty care products that the singer interpreter of “On The Floor“She has launched, for a few weeks now, that she has shared with us some products that she herself uses and that she fully recommends.

Throughout the video we see a little process to fix their beauty a bit, being in the makeup and hairstyles section, as well as the costumes that they used to be combined all three without the need to wear the same clothes each one of them .

4 days ago that the beautiful star of social networks shared a photo of this session, both her mother, her and her daughter, appears in profile, wearing all three of the most captivating despite the fact that it is a simple photo, for a lot of his admirers was more than precious the scene to see the 3 generations.

It may interest you: Captive Elsa Jean wearing a green swimsuit on the beach

There have been few occasions when Jenny From The Block appears next to her family, which is why this video is unique, especially because it is an excellent idea for Internet users to take pictures with their mothers.

The song in the background is by Will.i.am “I got it from my mama“There is no doubt that JLo always has the best tracks, for his videos, he has an exquisite taste not only for clothing but also for music, although in reality this is something general.

In the description you are using several # they will surely become a trend within two days of Mother’s Day, among them we find.

Read also: In a black swimsuit, Aislinn Derbez boasts a new collection

#Limitless #MamaGlowsBest ## IGotItFromMyMama #JLOBEAUTY #Lupinator #Coconut #HappyMothersDay

This May 8, the singer would be performing at the Vax Live concert, for days she has been preparing for this event, surely it became a success like each of her presentations and brand-new concerts.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Something that coincided in the photos was the tone of the garments, it was a light pink for the grandmother and two similar tones between Jennifer Lopez and Emme, the three wore pants but they were also different, Emme wore loose jeans and JLo wore a Linen’s kind of fabric as for his mother’s was cotton.

Surely this type of image will become a trend, although it is not really a great novelty, but it will undoubtedly attract attention because of how cute it is.