Jennifer Lopez celebrates for her album “This is me … Then” | AP

After the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will launch “This is me … Then“19 years ago and surprisingly became one of his biggest hits in 2021 thanks to his followers this well-known and spectacular album became famous again.

Through a video that the beautiful celebrity of pop music and also of Hollywood shared on Instagram, doing a kind of honor not only for her album that today has become a success again because her songs have never gone out of style.

It is quite striking that after 19 years of releasing “This is me … Then” some of his songs continue to be hits, right away we present the 12 tracks of the album.

Still Loving You I´m Glad The One Dear Bean All I Have Jenny From The Block Again You Belong To Me I´ve Been Thinkin Baby I Love U! The One (Version 2)

Surely more than one of these melodies will have sounded to you, although it is possible that one of them is even better known because today it is also known as this melody, we are talking about track number 7: “Jenny From The Block” .

It is possible that this song can be identified immediately, especially since practically during the last weeks it became a trend because in 2002, in the official video of “Jenny From The Block” the then boyfriend of JLo american actor Ben affleck with whom he has been interacting a lot, it is even said that they could have returned now that the Diva of the Bronxs ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The video you shared Jennifer Lopez Six days ago, several images of some of his official videos of said album appeared.

In her description she mentioned that she felt proud of each and every one of the projects she undertook and that even though all the albums she had released were special to her, she nevertheless stated that “This is me … Then” was her Favourite.

And that it was precisely in honor of his followers who had helped him to put this album back on the album list again, he presented them with a small video tribute which to this day has more than 1.7 million views, in terms of comments they range between 29.3 thousand

Several of the comments he received are from his most fervent followers, as well as celebrities like Lindsay Lohan who wrote to him.

I love all your music. I love you. You really are a superwoman. “

With more than 35 years of career Jennifer Lopez has never seen herself “on the tightrope”, on the contrary she has always left us shocked, wanting to see more not only about her but about her music as well as her movies that are really entertaining.

Nowadays, in addition to being a renowned singer, she is also one of the Hollywood actresses that attracts the most attention and above all she became an excellent businesswoman and mother.

Something that has characterized her is that she is always in constant motion, it seems to never stop, because when she is not recording new songs, she is promoting products from her various skin care lines, modeling and posing for magazines or doing collaborations, without no doubt the interpreter of “On The Floor” has won the hearts and admiration of her audience.

Surely in a few days he will give us some surprise related to the celebration of this album, which brought so many blessings to his life.