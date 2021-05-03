Jennifer López captures glances with a low-cut blouse to the waist

At almost 52 years of age, Jennifer Lopez She continues to impress and enamor her millions of followers with her sexy image. The singer posted some photos to show how good she looks despite the recent separation she went through with her ex-fiance Alex Rodríguez.

This Sunday, “La Diva de El Bronx” used his Instagram account to post some postcards that are attracting attention because they appear posing with white pants and a blouse with a neckline to the waist. The reason? invite you not to miss the virtual event “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”, the Global Citizen concert, which is bringing together various personalities to support equity in vaccines against COVID-19, which will take place It will take place on May 8 on platforms such as YouTube.

“#GlamFam: @glblctzn edition 🌸 🌸 🌸 Don’t miss the #VaxLive concert Saturday, May 8.”, he wrote in the publication that in just a couple of hours he has added more than a million likes.

The event will feature the participation of other celebrities such as: Selena Gómez, J. Balvin, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck and Prince Enrique.

