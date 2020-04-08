Jennifer López cancels her wedding with Alex Rodriguez | Instagram

The singer Jennifer López was only a few months away from marrying Alex Rodríguez, but unfortunately she announced that her wedding will be postponed indefinitely due to the health crisis.

As is well known, Jennifer López is currently in isolation Due to the contingency, but luckily she was on hiatus from her career finding herself on a break after performing in the Super Bowl, so it didn’t affect her too much.

Unfortunately there was one thing that was affected in her life, her wedding with the athlete Alex Rodríguez with whom she was going to marry in a few months.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez, her first great love dies David Cruz

We will see what happens. I really have no idea what’s going to happen in regards to dates and everything else, “the Bronx diva admitted in a conversation she had with Ellen DeGeneres.

That is why the couple will wait for see how the situation evolves in which is found both the United States and the rest of the world.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We are waiting like the rest of the world. It is something that we will have to wait and see in a few months how all this works, “he confessed.

These past few weeks, Jennifer has taken as priority the education of your children, Emme and Máx, as well as Natasha and Ella, daughters of Alex, who have spent a few days of confinement with them.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

So you have made sure enjoy the moments of rest during this isolation at home next to his family.

It was in February of the year 2017 that rumors started that there was a Romance between Jennifer and Alex, although at first the couple tried to hide their relationship from the paparazzi and the general public.

You can also read: Jennifer Lopez showed her rear on stage without realizing it

The two met in 2004, when they were married to their now ex-partners Marc Anthony and Cynthia Scurtis.

In March from 2019 they went on a trip together and finally Alex Asked for marriage to the Bronx Diva.

.