Jennifer Lopez.

Photo:

Neilson Barnard / .

The paparazzi have been able to capture Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez leaving a gym. The couple had opted for quarantine in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, however it seems that the actress’ passion for exercise led her to leave home and has had access to a gym, according to the Grosby portal.

The security person who accompanied the singer was caught with a mask, and also used what appear to be wet towels to open the door of the vehicle to the Bronx diva.

Jennifer López / The Grosby Grup

On her getaway to the gym, JLo was captured, again, with tremendous leggings. This is the singer’s favorite garment not only to exercise, but also to live the quarantine.

Jennifer López / The Grosby Group

Unfortunately with the times of the coronavirus, JLo’s obsession with staying in shape is somewhat reckless, as the contagion in the United States is expanding daily, and the curve, according to statistics, is not decreasing yet. Even in China, where everything seemed to be getting under control after the virus spread, it has relapsed with a new outbreak of infection.

