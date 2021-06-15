Jennifer López breaks down in tears at her sister Lynda López’s birthday celebration

Jennifer López broke down during her sister Lynda López’s birthday celebration. The party was held in West Hollywood, hours after the paparazzi captured the “Diva from the Bronx” kissing Ben Affleck, between hugs and kisses. Apparently the singer was already there with her family, waiting for the birthday girl who reached 50 years of life.

Between family and with her it seems that Ben Affleck was also, the sisters danced, sang and cried together. And it is that JLo dedicated some heartfelt words to his sister, the journalist, Lynda López, to whom he said the following:

“Dear little sister, I love you, you are and have always been my original best friend, my accomplice, my everything. The one who has always celebrated me in good times and encouraged me in bad times, “wrote the Diva from the Bronx on social media sharing the images of the celebration. “You are brilliant, a brilliant angel on earth with a pure heart and a truly beautiful spirit. You deserve the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and above all: all the love that your heart could wish for ”.

Here is the moving post with his words, which has already exceeded 994 thousand likes.

In the following video you can see how both sisters cried with JLo’s words.

You can also admire the singer’s wardrobe, and it corresponds to the one she wears when she appears with Ben Affleck, which, for some, confirms that they were together, before, during and after the celebration.

Here we also leave some images and videos of the celebration.

