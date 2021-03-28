Jennifer López asks in Spanish before Biden “A nation with freedom and justice for all”

«One nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all«, So he said in Spanish Jennifer Lopez very excited after interpreting “America the beautifil” after the inauguration of the new US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden and everyone present have heard Lopez say his words in Spanish. In a few minutes it will be the oath of the 46th president of the United States.

A massive applause, although with much less people than other times, has covered Jennifer Lopez in her performance.

Sign up for our newsletter