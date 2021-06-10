Jennifer Lopez appears in the company of three officers from the Miami police department



Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer López is on everyone’s lips. First, because he ended his relationship and wedding engagement with Alex Rodriguez, after he starred in a tremendous scandal for alleged infidelity in 2020 and there are many who say that possibly for this reason the “Diva from the Bronx” decided to leave him.

Weeks later, JLo showed that he didn’t have time to cry for A Rod, And it is that in the middle of all this controversy about the end of her romance, she was signing her new film with Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic, to then prepare for a great concert.

After this presentation, the new bomb exploded on her love life and the diva was captured on her way to Montana nothing more and nothing less than with Ben Affleck, one of his great loves, the one for whom he wrote songs like “Baby I Love You” and “Dear Ben.” Almost 20 years ago this pair was one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, they called them “Bennifer”, hence many say “Bennifer is back.”

Romance is practically proven. After seeing them together on their way to Montana, they have been captured together in Miami and Los Angeles. Now sources close to the diva say that: “She will be between Los Angeles and the Hamptons this summer, but Los Angeles will be her base,” according to People en Español magazine; this one also added: “He is looking for schools for his children in the fall. She is excited about a new beginning and about Ben. They will be home soon in Los Angeles. ”

Now, in addition to all of the above, Jennifer López appears in the company of three officers from the Miami police department. New music video? New commercial? Scene for your next movie ?; In addition, in the image JLo appears with a Coca Cola cap. At the moment nobody is clear about it. They for their part, in addition to sharing the image, wrote: “From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!”.

For her part, through her Instagram account, she shared the following images, and thus announces that new projects are coming and says: “Change El Paso.”

