Despite the fact that the wedding of the famous neoyoquina singer Jennifer Lopez It was sealed with a stunning ring from her fiancé Alex Rodríguez, it is not the only memory that the actress keeps of a past relationship.

It is not the first or second time that the actress has received a luxurious detail, a sign of the commitment that, as today, she was about to give before the coronavirus.

The singer is committed to the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez who a few months ago gave her an impressive engagement ring on a beach where she knelt down to propose to him.

However, the “bronx diva“He keeps a very special memory of one of his love relationships, the love story that he starred with the actor Ben Affleck with whom he was about to reach the altar.

One of the most media relations of the early 2000 for the singer it was undoubtedly the one that lived with the actor Ben Affleck, And although it did not end in a wedding, it lasted long enough for them to think that it would be the peak of their relationship.

The actor gave him a jewel adorned with a Diamond pink central after asking her to marry him. The piece was valued at more than two million dollars and, although it was anything but discreet, she loved it:

Ben had given me a pink diamond that caused quite a stir … well that doesn’t matter. And don’t get me wrong, I loved that he gave it to me, “JLo confessed in an interview to Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

And of course the piece did not go unnoticed as it turned out to be anything but discreet so much that it captured the attention of a true passionate and knowledgeable gemstone like Barbara Streisand.

The same Jennifer Lopez told the anecdote of a time when he met BarbaraAt the time, she was unaware of her love for jewelry.

I met Barbra at an Oscar party years ago. At that time I was engaged to Ben Affleck and it turns out that she loves diamonds, although I had no idea, “she revealed.

An image by the Instagram account of the program “Despierta América” ​​reveals the precious jewel.

Barbara Streisand sought out Jennifer Lopez to admire the famous jewel.

He approached me because he had heard of the ring and asked if I could see it and he was also asking me questions about it. The strange thing is that afterwards we continued talking and he asked me what it felt like to be famous and how I handled it “, he added.

The ring was a 6.1 carat pink diamond designed by Harry Winston. Photo: Capture Instagram “Wake up America”

