Jennifer Lopez and the tender detail with her ex-boyfriend’s daughter for her birthday

Jennifer Lopez will always carry the best memories of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez , especially those that have to do with the family life that they achieved with their four children; Emme and Max, by JLo with Marc Anthony, and Natasha and Ella, from A-Rod with Cynthia Scurtis.

The 51-year-old singer recently congratulated Ella, the youngest of A-Rod’s daughters, who turned 13. Although ‘The Diva of the Bronx’ and the player ended their four-year relationship, the love she feels for her ex’s daughters will last forever.

