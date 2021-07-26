Jennifer Lopez and the expected kiss with Ben Affleck on social networks

The doubts are over! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide their love and now they scream it from the rooftops. The couple, who for weeks had given hints of romance, finally confirmed that they are again as in love as they were almost 20 years ago, when they were engaged and about to go down the aisle. And, although they had been seen together, looking for a house, schools and even family outings, neither Jennifer nor Ben had made publications on social networks about the second chance they give Cupid … until now!

The singer saved this long-awaited moment for her fans to share it on July 24, a very special day: her 52nd birthday. On board a yacht in French waters, the actress also posed very sexy for the camera. Happy, she celebrated her 52 years surrounded by love and with a body that her followers immediately admired.

But what attracted the most attention was the last photo of this series, in which JLo affectionately kisses Ben. The most anticipated kiss! Thus, the Diva of the Bronx inaugurates a new stage in life on social networks, where we will surely begin to see more photographs and moments with the actor who plays Batman.

© Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez posted a tender kiss with Ben Affleck during his 52nd birthday celebrations

“5 2… what it do… 💗”, JLo wrote next to the collage of photos captured by the lens of Ana Carballosa, responsible for the latest snapshots that the singer has made public, including those of her new single, Cambia el Paso.

Jennifer Lopez, the silence she no longer wanted to maintain

Just days before his birthday and the tender photo with Ben, JLo offered an interview with Lin Manuel Miranda for Today, in order to talk about the relaunch of their single Love Make the World Go Round. The host, Hoda kotb, tried to get the singer to talk about their romance, but Jen subtly evaded the question.

© Leah Remini Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just appeared together in a video of Leah Remini’s birthday celebration