Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez to headline virtual concert

Artists unite to promote vaccination in the world 1:13

(CNN) – Pop and rock stars will give a worldwide streaming concert to support the equitable distribution of vaccines against covid-19.

Presented by Selena Gómez and with the participation of Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER, the ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’ will take place on May 8.

It will be part of Global Citizen’s ‘Recovery Plan for the World’ campaign to end the pandemic and help people recover.

“VAX LIVE celebrates the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering to families and communities around the world,” Global Citizen said in a statement. “We call on world leaders to step up and make sure vaccines are accessible to all so that we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

The goal will be to “ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine around the world, address concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, and celebrate a hopeful future when families and communities come together after receiving the vaccine,” according to the group international defense.

How can you watch the ‘VAX LIVE’?

Multiple organizations and political leaders have supported the concert, including the World Health Organization; the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; and the state of California, according to the statement.

“I am honored to host VAX LIVE,” Selena Gomez said in a statement. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them, ask world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t seemed possible in the last year. I look forward to being a part of it. “

The event will air at 08:00 pm ET on ABC, CBS, YouTube, and on radio stations and the iHeart app. It will also air at 11:00 pm ET on FOX.

An extended version will be streamed on YouTube, with the participation of youtubers Daniel El Navieso, Kati Morton and ShootforLove.

This concert follows Global Citizen’s collaboration with Lady Gaga in April 2020 for the concert ‘One World: Together At Home’, in which funds were raised for the fight against covid-19.