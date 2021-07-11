Jennifer López and Rauw Alejandro premiere video of ‘Cambia El Paso’

Filmed in the American city of Miami by the Dominican director Jessy Terrero, the video shows Jennifer López, after 3 decades of career, in her role as a dancer.

Rauw Alejandro He also demonstrates his dancing skills in the video, which has made him one of the most well-rounded artists in recent years, according to the statement.

The song, which was released on July 5, is accompanied in the video with choreographies by Jennifer and Rauw in which with dance steps they stage the necessary path to get ahead.

“Cambia El Paso” is the first unreleased song by Jennifer so far this year and, in turn, the first collaboration of the international star with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alexander.