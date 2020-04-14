LOS ANGELES, Apr 14 (.) – Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey have joined a special worldwide broadcast this weekend that will recognize frontline workers’ efforts against the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday. .

The “One World Together at Home” event, a combination of music, comedy, and stories from doctors, nurses, and supermarket workers, also announced another more than six-hour event that will include appearances by sports stars like Lewis Hamilton, Megan Rapinoe, and the Skier Lindsey Vonn with singers, actors and popular people on social networks.

The April 18 event will precede the two-hour program to air across multiple North American and international television networks on Saturday night, in the largest event yet to show solidarity with health workers.

All who participate in the event, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen group, will appear remotely due to the social distancing and closings aimed at reducing the spread of the disease that has killed more than 124,000 people worldwide.

“Our hope for the special is that everyone comes out believing that we, as a shared humanity, can leave this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, supermarket workers and all those who are the backbone of our communities. “Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement.

Lady Gaga announced the event last week, but has since expanded to include some of the world’s most famous, including Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael. Buble.

While the special is not to raise funds, it also aims to encourage philanthropists and companies to contribute to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Gaga said last week that more than $ 35 million had been raised from large companies.

“When we air on April 18, put away your wallet, your credit card, and whatever else you need and sit down to enjoy the show everyone deserves,” Gaga said at a press conference last week.

(Report by Jill Serjeant; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)