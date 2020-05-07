Actor Robert de Niro and singer Jennifer López are just two of the many stars who will participate in a television marathon next Monday to raise funds for citizens affected by the pandemic in New York, the city most affected by the coronavirus in the United States. United.

The program, titled “Rise Up New York!”, Will be presented on May 11 by comedian Tina Fey and will feature prominent entertainment figures such as Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal or Julianne Moore.

“New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wes Moore, the CEO of the organization Robin Hood, which coordinates the event with the media corporation iHeartMedia, recalled in a statement.

“The crisis has created a whole series of new challenges for the millions of New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet. This is a time when we must all come together and stand up together as a community to support our neighbors,” he adds. the text.

The event will also feature musical performances by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting, along with other important figures that are yet to be announced.

Other personalities from the world of comedy will also attend, such as Trevor Noah or Jimmy Fallon, as well as the New York Giants’ Super Bowl champions, Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms.

All of these stars will be joined by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

All funds raised during the television program will go towards food, housing, monetary assistance, health care, psychological treatment, legal services and education to support the most affected New Yorkers as the city continues to fight the pandemic.

The hour-long program will air nationwide on CNBC and on local New York stations, as well as on all national SiriusXM radio stations and local iHeartMedia stations.

