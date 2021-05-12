Jennifer Lopez and her fortune in engagement rings 💍

Find out how much each engagement ring Jennifer Lopez received with each of her lovers is worth.

She was married only 3 times but this does not mean that more than one got on her knees and proposed to her. If we add up the value of each of the rings she received, Jennifer would add more than $ 7 million to her fortune.

Look here at all the men who were proposed to her and what each of their rings was like.

Her first husband was the Cuban actor Ojani Noa, with whom she was married only one year. The boy, who was 22 years old at the time, gave him a pear-shaped diamond worth $ 100,000. Not bad for his young age!

Ojani was followed Cris Judd, with whom he married in 2001 to separate in 2003. The actor and dancer he met in his clip “Love don’t cost a thing” did not hesitate to propose marriage and gave him an emerald ring whose value did not transcend but it is said It cost more than 6 figures. Apparently the jewel was so beautiful that even Donatella Versace couldn’t stop looking at it.

Next to Ben affleck They became the hottest couple of the moment during their 2 years of relationship. So much so that they were called Bennifer and raised the temperature at every event they attended. Wearing a 6-carat pink Harry Winston ring, Ben proposed to her in 2003. Jennifer didn’t miss the opportunity to wander her ring finger sporting the $ 1.2 million gem.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

In 2004 after falling out of love with Ben Affleck, Jlo returned to the arms of her ex-boyfriend, Marc Anthony with whom she was married until 2014 and welcomed twins Max and Emme. After 10 years of love and another 8.5 carat Harry Winston ring that was valued at $ 4 million, Marc and Jlo ended their relationship.

But the girl from Bronx kept betting on love and allowed herself to be conquered by the baseball star, Alex Rodriguez. The famous singer and her new man, whom she began dating in 2017, shared their love on social media in 2019 when they announced their engagement. Jlo put another diamond ring on his left hand, but this time 15 carats and with a value ranging from $ 1 million to $ 5 million. Some news portals claim that its real value is $ 1.8 million. Unfortunately their relationship did not prosper and in mid-April 2021 they announced their separation.

The day Alex Rodríguez made Jennifer Lopez cry

Will Jlo have returned all the rings? Tradition says that once the engagement is canceled, the jewel must be delivered as it is a conditional gift. Under California law, once the other party cancels the pledge, the donor can get the gift or part of its value back. A source close to the couple told TMZ that there was no discussion between the two about the ring, but noted that this is just one of the “many jewels” that the former couple exchanged.