Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck “Encounters” in a hotel!

1/4

Ben Affleck is of American origin | AFP

Jennifer Lopez is 3 years older than Ben Affleck | AP

The actor became more famous when playing DC’s Batman | AFP

It’s been 17 years since her relationship with Affleck ended | AP

The news of a reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck he has his followers aware of what is happening around him for this reason when some rumors began about certain encounters between the couple in a hotel, the speculations did not wait.

Both being famous actors and Hollywood celebrities, any news related to them immediately becomes a trend, especially due to the fact that they both had a love relationship 17 years ago.

The beautiful actress, model, singer, dancer and businesswoman began her career 35 years ago, we could say that her popularity continues to grow, but there was a point in her personal life and career that many consider was the pinnacle of what many stars would like to have. at the same time fame and love.

On YouTube of the Showbiz channel, a little of the relationship that the couple had, the video It is titled: “The Love Story Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.”

Also read: 3 changes that Mia Khalifa made to improve her appearance

In 2002 until 2004 Jennifer Lopez and the actor Ben Affleck who gives life to Batman from DC Comics had a love relationship, they were even about to get married, however due to the extreme attention that the actor began to have, because his career was beginning to shine, they decided to end their relationship and Since then they became very good friends because, as he himself affirmed, they never stopped talking.

And now, after 17 years of their separation, it seems that the possibility of a reconciliation between the two is closer and closer to being a reality again.

Since JLo ended their relationship of 4 years of courtship of which 2 of them were of commitment with the player Álex Rodríguez, the media immediately focused attention on the interpreter of “On The Floor“, because this would be their fourth marriage, but they separated again.

It may interest you: With 3 plates, Jennifer Aniston achieves a steel abdomen

Their official separation to the media was on March 15, however, some say that for months that the couple had already ended their relationship, for this reason it was not a surprise to learn that the singer and businesswoman was dating someone again. shortly after their separation, what did impress was that it was precisely her ex-boyfriend Ben Aflleck.

These last weeks have been critical because the news of a reconciliation with her ex-fiancé is more than striking, especially because today both are great celebrity personalities and above all they make a very beautiful couple, not for nothing several Internet users are more so excited to be able to use the combination of their names again “Bennifer“.

Also read: As God created her, Elsa Pataky shines on the cover of a magazine

It seems that both have had some love affairs since April 23, because they have been seen together and not only that, they have also shared the same vehicle although in this one the stars were seen at different times, but in the end they both used the same vehicle, a white Cadillac Escalade truck, without a doubt this is a coincidence that many gave rise to to ensure that they returned to resume their relationship.

And it is that coincidentally both did not separate on bad terms, on the contrary they have always affirmed that the love that existed between them was the most genuine and despite their estrangement and that each one restarted their lives, they had other couples and children could there is the possibility that they are together again.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is said that JLo and Affleck have been meeting at the Bel-air hotel in Los Angeles, California although it is said that they were seen eating, something that is not at all “suspicious”, since it was only a meal, but later It was learned that the actor was in said hotel as a guest, this did raise suspicions among Internet users.

In the event that they decide to return and be a couple again, it would be something more than fabulous, because together they look spectacular and the love between them would be easy to rekindle.