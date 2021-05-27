Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Planned to Go Public on Insta

Important Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck update: apparently these two were well aware that the entire internet would lose its sh * t upon realizing they were back together, and had a whole ~ surprise Instagram post ~ planned to announce the news — until paps ruined their vibe.

According to Page Six, Bennifer’s “public comeback romance” was planned before he was photographed in her car back in April, and they wanted to announce the reunion in a “tightly controlled” way.

“He stayed at her house [in April], and she was planning to make an announcement that they are back together on Instagram. It’s all about timing with her, ”a source told the outlet. “These are people who don’t like to be alone, and she really likes him. They have a long history there. “

Instead of the Insta reveal, Jen and Ben have continued to be photographed on their various adventures — including recent trips to Montana and Miami. Meanwhile, another source tells People that “They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work” and that “They don’t want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben. “

Kay, but anyone else still think they should still dust off their IG post plans?

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

