Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will spend the summer in a luxurious mansion … very close to A-Rod!

Summer has already begun and with it the move of several celebrities to their summer homes to take advantage of the sun’s rays and the hot temperatures of the time.

Those who have not yet decided what they will do over the next few months are Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleckWell, the couple of the moment has walked from one place to another, although everything seems to indicate that this will change very soon.

According to the site Page Six, which was the medium that released the news, the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ and ‘Batman’ would have chosen to spend the next few months in the Hamptons, in New York, very close to the apartment that Alex Rodriguez is renting, the interpreter’s ex.

“In the last few days there has been feverish activity at Jennifer Lopez’s Water Mill farm with crews tidying up the grounds, testing the security system and bringing in a fleet of Range Rovers and a boat,” Page Six reported on the work carried out at the residence.

The new ‘love nest’ of ‘Bennifer’ was built in 2006 and was bought by JLo, in 2013, after spending $ 10 million.

The property, which is considered by the artist as the home of her dreams, has an area of ​​8,659 square feet, with eight bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

It also has a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, study, office, sauna, steam room, among other rooms.

Outside, on its three-acre lot, it has extensive green areas, a guest house, swimming pool with its respective spa area, children’s games, among other amenities.

The reasons why they would have chosen this mansion for their summer honeymoon are unknown, however, the privacy that the site has could be a point to consider, as it is located in a dead end, so they will hardly be able to be caught by the curious lens of the paparazzi.

