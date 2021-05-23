Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will have a baby, predicts Mhoni Vidente



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2004.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After 17 years of ending their romance, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They have been caught together, prompting rumors of a reconciliation.

And while they decide to confirm Bennifer’s return, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the couple will have a long-lasting relationship and even predicted that the singer will have a child with the actor.

“I do see a reheated with them. She wants to have another child, through surrogacyShe wants to be a mother again and I see that now she is going to do it. I believe that the relationship matures there, “said the Cuban.

Mhoni also affirmed that the love between JLo and Ben never faded, because the reasons why they ended was not due to the decision of either of them, but because of the actor’s mother.

“Ben Affleck has been leaving her because of her mother, the mother was very racist and did not want her to hang out with a Latina,” said the expert.

After endless rumors about an infidelity by Alex Rodriguez, he and Jennifer ended their engagement on April 15, but just a few days later information began to circulate that the singer would have sought a reconciliation with Ben while she was still engaged.

Since then, the long list of headlines they have grabbed is immense and if what Mhoni says turns out to be confirmed, they will undoubtedly give a lot to talk about.