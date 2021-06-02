Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught publicly showing their affection for each other



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2004.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It seems that the actors Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They effectively got their romance back on track, as they recently publicly showed their affection for each other.

Page Six shared a series of photos showing celebrities hugging as they headed to a romantic dinner on Monday night.

(Swipe to see the images)

The allegedly reconciled ex-partner was caught enjoying their closeness on their way to renowned chef Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant, located at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

It was said that even the “On the Floor” singer patted the ‘Justice League’ star’s chest with her head.

After a moment the artists decided to separate, although not entirely, since they chose to hold hands at its entrance to the venue.

Previously, López and Affleck arrived at the place in his car, where it appeared that there was a third person next to them installed in the back seat, although it could not be identified who it was.

This is the first time the Oscar winner and the pop star have been seen together since they took a brief vacation in Miami, from which they both returned to Los Angeles, he to spend time with their children, and she to dine with. her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in early 2000, but it wasn’t until April of this year that they decided to meet again on romantic terms.

His alleged return came after the singer decided to break her engagement with the former athlete Alex Rodríguez after rumors that he allegedly cheated on her.

For his part, Rodríguez has said that he is undertaking new projects to continue his life away from the interpreter of “El Anillo”.