Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacation together in Montana

After being photographed meeting in Los Angeles and alleged secret meetings at her mansion in Bel-Air, it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck they went on vacation together. This occurs a few weeks after ‘La Diva del Bronx’ will end her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. 17 years after their relationship ended, the singer and the actor were caught on an idyllic vacation in Montana. According to E! News, after appearing separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on May 2, the two of them headed to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week. “They were alone,” a source told the website. “Just the two of them.”

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a couple from 2002 to 2044, they even had wedding plans

After that express getaway, the couple returned to Los Angeles in time for mothers day celebrations. On her Instagram account, Jennifer shared a series of images of her intimate celebration with her mother, Mrs. Guadalupe Rodriguez, and her two children, the fruit of her marriage to Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max.

© @ jloJLo returned from Montana to celebrate Mother’s Day with her children and her mother

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck dedicated an emotional message to the mother of his three children, the actress Jennifer garner. “So happy to share these children with you. The luckiest parents. Thanks for all the good that you do. Happy Mother’s Day ”, Ben commented along with a series of images of his ex-wife and their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.